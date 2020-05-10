Nebraska confirms 81 additional cases of COVID-19, two more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 81 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 8,315.

Antelope County has announced one new case of the virus, brings the county total to seven.

Dakota County has not provided an update to the number of COVID-19 cases since Friday.

Health officials have reported two more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 98.

DHHS said 46,314 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 37,924 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of cases that have recovered from the virus at this time.

For the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-19 according to DHHS and local health departments, see below.

Dakota: 1,407 with five deaths

Madison: 251 with three deaths

Dixon: 22

Cuming: 14

Thurston: 14

Stanton: 12

Antelope: 7

Knox: 7

Burt: 6

Cedar: 6

Wayne: 3

Holt: 1

Pierce: 1