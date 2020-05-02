Nebraska confirms 539 more cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 539 more cases of COVID-19.

Nebraska’s total number of coronavirus cases is 5,326.

Health officials reported three additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 76.

The state’s health department said that 31,332 people have been tested for the virus and 25,936 of them came back negative.

Health officials are not releasing the number of cases that have recovered from COVID-19.

For the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the virus reported by DHHS, see below.