Nebraska confirms 448 more cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 448 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 10,220.

Health officials reported four additional virus-related deaths in Nebraska, brings the death toll to 123.

DHHS said 65,774 people have been tested for the coronavirus and 55,420 of them came back negative.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the virus, according to DHHS and local health departments, see below.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the virus.