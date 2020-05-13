Nebraska confirms 383 more cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 383 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 9,075.

Health officials reported four additional virus-related deaths, raises the death toll to 107.

The state’s health department said 53,427 people have been tested and 44,266 of them are negative.

DHHS is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the virus at this time.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland that have at least one positive case, see below reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota: 1,455 with seven deaths

Madison: 269 with three deaths

Dixon: 23

Thurston: 16

Cuming: 15

Stanton: 12

Antelope: 7

Knox: 7

Burt: 6

Cedar: 6

Wayne: 3

Holt: 1

Pierce: 1