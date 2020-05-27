Nebraska confirms 357 more cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 357 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 12,976.

Health officials reported 10 new virus-related deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 163.

Madison County is reporting one new virus-related death on Wednesday, raising the county’s death toll to four.

The additional death is of a man in his 70s with several underlying medical conditions prior to COVID-19.

Elkhorn Public Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) said they reported that 15 more people have recovered from the virus.

As of May 27, ELVPHD has a total of 378 positive cases in its health district.

Knox County announced one more case of the coronavirus.

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) said community spread in present in Knox County.

NCDHD has a total of 25 positive cases of COVID-19 in its health district as of May 27.

DHHS said that 93,347 people have been tested and 80,004 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.