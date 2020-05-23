Nebraska confirms 327 more cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 327 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state total to 11,989.

Health officials reported no additional virus-related deaths on Saturday, meaning the death toll remains at 147.

The state’s health department mentions that 83,485 individuals have been tested for the virus and 71,216 of them came back negative.

For the full list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case, see below.

Dakota: 1,585 confirmed, 18 deaths

Madison: 309 confirmed, 155 recovered, 3 deaths

Thurston: 46 confirmed, 1 death

Dixon: 28

Cuming: 26 confirmed, 5 recovered

Stanton: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered

Wayne: 12

Knox: 9

Antelope: 8

Burt: 8 confirmed, 1 recovered

Cedar: 7

Pierce: 2

Holt: 1

DHHS is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus at this time.