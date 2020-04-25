Nebraska confirms 311 additional cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 311 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,732.

Health officials announced three more deaths related to the virus, raising the total number of deaths to 53.

DHHS said that 21,377 people have been tested for the virus and 18,496 came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from COVID-19.

