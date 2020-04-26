Nebraska confirms 296 more cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 296 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,028.

Health officials said that three more people have died from the virus, raising the death toll to 56.

DHHS mentions that 22,525 people have been tested for the virus and 19,335 came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of recovered cases from the coronavirus in Nebraska.

The list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-19 can be seen below.

Dakota: 472 confirmed, one death

Madison: 77 confirmed, three deaths

Cuming: three confirmed

Antelope: two confirmed

Knox: two confirmed

Stanton: two confirmed

Thurston: two confirmed

Dixon: two confirmed

Wayne: two confirmed

Burt: one confirmed

Pierce: one confirmed