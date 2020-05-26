Nebraska confirms 264 more cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 264 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 12,619.
Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 153.
DHHS said that 90,748 people have been tested and 77,802 of them came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County: 1,648 and 21 deaths
- Madison County: 313 confirmed, 155 recovered, three deaths
- Thurston County: 56 and 1 death
- Dixon County: 29
- Cuming County: 32 confirmed and 5 recovered
- Stanton County: 20 confirmed and 8 recovered
- Wayne County: 14
- Knox County: 10
- Antelope County: 8
- Burt County: 8 confirmed and 1 recovered
- Cedar County: 7
- Pierce County: 4
- Holt County: 1
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.