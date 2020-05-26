Nebraska confirms 264 more cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

Nebraska News

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 264 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 12,619.

Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 153.

DHHS said that 90,748 people have been tested and 77,802 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss