Nebraska confirms 264 more cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 264 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 12,619.

Health officials reported three new virus-related deaths on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 153.

DHHS said that 90,748 people have been tested and 77,802 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota County: 1,648 and 21 deaths

Madison County: 313 confirmed, 155 recovered, three deaths

Thurston County: 56 and 1 death

Dixon County: 29

Cuming County: 32 confirmed and 5 recovered

Stanton County: 20 confirmed and 8 recovered

Wayne County: 14

Knox County: 10

Antelope County: 8

Burt County: 8 confirmed and 1 recovered

Cedar County: 7

Pierce County: 4

Holt County: 1

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.