Nebraska confirms 262 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 15,379 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 262 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Friday afternoon.

They also report no new deaths, leaving the total deaths related to the coronavirus at 186.

The DHHS reports that 7,957 people have recovered from the disease.

…

They also say that there are 181 active hospitalizations, with 919 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 117,700 people have been tested and 102,168 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.