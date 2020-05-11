Nebraska confirms 257 more cases of COVID-19, two additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 257 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 8,572.

Health officials have reported two more virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 100.

DHHS said 48,019 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 39,371 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of cases that have recovered from the virus at this time.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of COVID-19, according to DHHS and local health departments, see below.

Dakota: 1,452 with seven deaths

Madison: 265 with three deaths

Dixon: 22

Thurston: 16

Cuming: 15

Stanton: 12

Antelope: 7

Knox: 7

Burt: 6

Cedar: 6

Wayne: 3

Holt: 1

Pierce: 1