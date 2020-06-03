Nebraska confirms 255 more cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 255 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 14,866.

Health officials reported eight additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 189.

DHHS said that 112,409 people have been tested and 97,389 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.