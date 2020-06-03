Nebraska confirms 255 more cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 255 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 14,866.
Health officials reported eight additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 189.
DHHS said that 112,409 people have been tested and 97,389 of them came back negative.
Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.
- Dakota County: 1,689 and 26 deaths
- Madison County: 329 confirmed, 193 recovered, four deaths
- Thurston County: 110 and 1 death
- Dixon County: 33 and 1 death
- Cuming County: 35 confirmed, 9 recovered
- Stanton County: 22 confirmed, 16 recovered
- Wayne County: 20
- Knox County: 11 confirmed, 9 recovered
- Burt County: 8 confirmed, 3 recovered
- Antelope County: 8 confirmed, 8 recovered
- Cedar County: 8
- Pierce County: 6 confirmed, 3 recovered
- Holt County: 1 confirmed, 1 recovered
The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.