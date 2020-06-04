Nebraska confirms 251 new COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 15,117 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 251 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday afternoon.

They also report no new deaths, leaving the total deaths related to the coronavirus at 187.

The DHHS reports that 7,598 have recovered from the disease.

They also say that there are 190 active hospitalizations, with 905 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 114,974 people have been tested and 99,705 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.