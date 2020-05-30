Nebraska confirms 251 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 251 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday evening.

As of May 30, the state has a total of 13,905 cases of the virus.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths in the state, which means the death toll remains at 170.

DHHS said that 101,290 people have been tested and 87,237 of them came back negative.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has moved to ease social-distancing restrictions, despite steady increases in cases.

The relaxed rules will allow for larger crowds at public events, and bars and other attractions will reopen for the first time in months.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.