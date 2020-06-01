Nebraska confirms 244 more cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 244 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 14,345.

Health officials reported eight additional virus-related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 178.

DHHS said that 106,570 people have been tested and 92,073 of them came back negative.

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department confirmed more cases and/or recoveries in all four of the counties that it covers.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) reported no additional cases of the virus on Monday.

The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) didn’t announce new cases of the coronavirus or recoveries on Monday.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota County: 1,681 and 25 deaths

Madison County: 326 confirmed, 169 recovered, four deaths

Thurston County: 85 and 1 death

Dixon County: 32 and 1 death

Cuming County: 33 confirmed, 7 recovered

Stanton County: 21 confirmed, 14 recovered

Wayne County: 16

Knox County: 11 confirmed, 9 recovered

Burt County: 8 confirmed, 3 recovered

Antelope County: 8 confirmed, 6 recovered

Cedar County: 8

Pierce County: 5 confirmed, 1 recovered

Holt County: 1 confirmed, 1 recovered

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.