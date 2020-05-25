Nebraska confirms 221 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 221 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 12,355.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths on Monday, which means the death toll remains at 150.

DHHS said that 88,350 people have been tested and 75,687 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

Dakota County: 1,622 and 20 deaths

Madison County: 309 confirmed, 155 recovered, three deaths

Thurston County: 56 and 1 death

Dixon County: 29

Cuming County: 26 confirmed and 5 recovered

Stanton County: 16 confirmed and 8 recovered

Wayne County: 14

Knox County: 9

Antelope County: 8

Burt County: 8 confirmed and 1 recovered

Cedar County: 7

Pierce County: 2

Holt County: 1

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.