Nebraska confirms 221 more cases of COVID-19, seven additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 221 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 10,846.

Health officials reported seven new virus-related deaths in the state Tuesday evening, raising the death toll to 132.

The state’s health department said that 72,333 people have been tested for the virus and 61,289 of them came back negative.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at one positive case of COVID-19, according to DHHS and local health departments, see below.

Dakota: 1,565 confirmed, 16 deaths

Madison: 278 confirmed, 118 confirmed, 3 deaths

Thurston: 31

Dixon: 27

Cuming: 17 confirmed, 3 recovered

Stanton: 15 confirmed, 6 recovered

Knox: 9

Antelope: 8

Cedar: 6

Wayne: 6

Burt: 5 confirmed, 1 recovered

Holt: 1

Pierce: 1

DHHS is not releasing the number of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 at this time.