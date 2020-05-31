Nebraska confirms 196 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 196 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 14,101.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths in the state, which means the death toll remains at 170.

DHHS said that 103,813 people have been tested and 89,564 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in the Nebraska counties that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and local health departments.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from the coronavirus.