LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 173 more cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 6,083.

Health officials reported one additional person has died from the virus, raising the death toll to 79.

DHHS mentions that 34,675 people have been tested for the virus and 28,526 of them came back negative.

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of people that have recovered from COVID-19.