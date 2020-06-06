Nebraska confirms 164 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 164 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 15,543.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths on Saturday, meaning the death toll remains at 186.

DHHS said there have been a total of 928 hospitalizations with 167 of them currently active hospitalizations.

There are 8,255 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Nebraska has 7,102 active cases of the coronavirus.

The state’s health department mentions that 119,926 people have been tested for the virus and 104,226 of them came back negative.

Health officials reported there are 1,757 hospital beds, 300 ICU beds, and 591 ventilators available on Saturday.

Below is the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and the local health departments.

