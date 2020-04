LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s total number of cases is 3,374.

Nebraska has 55 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday evening.

Health officials said that 23,798 have been tested for the virus and 20,257 came back negative.

DHHS is not reporting the number of cases that have recovered from the virus.