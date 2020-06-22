Nebraska confirms 147 more cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DDHS) has confirmed 147 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, brings the state’s total to 17,957.

Health officials reported five new virus-related deaths, raising the death toll to 249.

There are 11,776 people who have recovered from the virus in Nebraska.

The state has 5,932 active cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The state’s health department mentions out of the 1,224 total hospitalizations from the coronavirus, there are 141 active hospitalizations.

DHHS reports that hospitals across the state have 1,702 hospital beds, or 44%, 351 ICU beds, or 51%, and 623 ventilators, or 81%, are available.

Out of the 140,685 individuals tested, 158,827 of them came back negative.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has announced that out of the 244 total positive cases of the virus that 106 of them have recovered.

Health officials didn’t mention how many recoveries are in each of the four counties that it serves.

North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) reported four new cases of the coronavirus and one additional recovery case in its health district on Monday afternoon.

Below is the list of counties in the state that are in Siouxland, according to DHHS and local health departments.

