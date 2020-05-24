Nebraska confirms 145 new cases of COVID-19, three more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 145 new cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 12,134.

Health officials reported three more virus-related deaths on Sunday, raising the death toll to 150.

DHHS said there are 86,027 people that have been tested for the virus and 73,598 of them came back negative.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the virus, see below.

Dakota: 1,596 confirmed, 18 deaths

Madison: 309 confirmed, 155 recovered, 3 deaths

Thurston: 54 confirmed, 1 death

Dixon: 29

Cuming: 26 confirmed, 5 recovered

Stanton: 16 confirmed, 8 recovered

Wayne: 14

Knox: 9

Antelope: 8

Burt: 8 confirmed, 1 recovered

Cedar: 7

Pierce: 2

Holt: 1

The state’s health department is not releasing the number of individuals that have recovered from COVID-19 at this time.