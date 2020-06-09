Nebraska confirms 131 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – There are now a total of 15,883 positive cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), there are 131 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Monday afternoon.

They also report 3 new deaths, leaving the total deaths related to the coronavirus at 191.

The DHHS reports that 8,820 people have recovered from the disease.

…

They also say that there are 181 active hospitalizations, with 989 cumulative hospitalizations.

DHHS said that 125,329 people have been tested and 109,279 of them came back negative.

Below are COVID-19 cases in Nebraska counties in Siouxland, according to DHHS and local health departments.

