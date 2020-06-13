Nebraska confirms 120 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 120 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 16,633.

Health officials reported no new virus-related deaths, meaning the death toll remains at 216.

DHHS mentions that 9,879 individuals have recovered from the virus.

Nebraska has 6,538 active cases of COVID-19.

There are a total of 1,070 virus-related hospitalizations in Nebraska and 156 of them are active hospitalizations.

Health officials reported 1,636, or 42% of the hospital beds, 327, or 47% of the ICU beds, and 581, or 75% of the ventilators available.

The state’s health department said out of the 136,277 tests performed that 119,482 of them came back negative.

For the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland with at least one positive case of the coronavirus, see below.

…

Latest Stories