Nebraska confirms 118 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 118 more cases of COVID-19, brings the state’s total to 15,752.

Health officials reported no new virus-related death on Monday, meaning the death toll remains at 188.

DHHS said there are 8,637 people who have recovered from the virus.

The state’s health department mentions that 122,850 individuals have been tested for the virus and 106,940 of them came back negative.

DHHS reported that there are 1,755, or 45%, of hospital beds, 325, or 46%, of ICU beds, and 602 or 78%, of ventilators that are available.

Health officials said there have been a total of 967 hospitalizations with 166 of them being active, as of June 8.

Below is the list of counties in Nebraska that are in Siouxland, as reported by DHHS and the local health departments.

