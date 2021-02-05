Nebraska college rodeo coach has surgery after injury from horse

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — The head rodeo coach of Mid-Plains Community College in southwestern Nebraska is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery to treat a head injury he received from a horse last week.

The college said in a news release that coach Garrett Nokes sustained the injury after returning to his home in McCook after rodeo practice the evening of Jan. 28.

Nokes was taken to McCook Community Hospital, then flown to Kearney, where he underwent surgery.

The school said Friday that Nokes remains in Kearney after being moved to the acute rehab unit there a day earlier.