OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Chadron State College student has been awarded $300,000 after she argued in a lawsuit that college officials didn’t do enough to protect her after she reported being raped.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that a federal jury sided with the woman earlier this month.

The woman said the college should have banned the man who attacked her in 2016 from campus instead of just ordering him not to have contact with her.

The woman’s attorney said she felt unsafe on campus because she might have run into her attacker and had to complete her degree through online classes.

College officials defended the way they handled the situation and said they plan to appeal the verdict.