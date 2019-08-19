Nebraska college campus sought in plan to house former foster care youths

BLAIR, Neb. (AP) — A banker who leads a nonprofit wants to transfer an old college campus in eastern Nebraska into a place where former foster care youths would live and learn various trades.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Ed Shada came up with the idea while working on an annual event devoted to getting homeless people connected to the services they need. He’s working with the man who owns the former Dana College campus in Blair, which would be the site for the $20 million project.

Shada is president of the nonprofit Angels Share, which is working to rehab the campus buildings. The group will work with other organizations including Boys Town and Kansas-based KVC Health systems, to connect the young adults who would live on the campus with any other services they need.