Nebraska churches cautious about resuming worship services

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska churches are taking a cautious approach to resume worship services even though the state will allow them to gather their members again starting next month.

The Rev. Michael McCabe of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lincoln said he’s not sure yet when worship services will resume at his church.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced plans to begin easing restrictions in the state starting May 4, including allowing churches to reopen if they take certain precautions.

The governor’s office said churches will need to refrain from passing items between worshipers and people from different households will have to sit six feet apart.