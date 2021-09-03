Nebraska chancellor takes steps to prevent campus assaults

Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, left, and President Hank Bounds participate in a news conference to announce the firing of Nebraska Athletic Director Shawn Eichorst, in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green is promising changes to help prevent sexual assaults on campus.

Green on Wednesday told leaders of the university’s student government the changes will include better and mandated training for students and adding a director of education on sexual misconduct to the Center for Advocacy Response & Education.

He also said the university is considering adding more mental health support and resources for students. Students have protested since Aug. 24 after a student reported being sexually assaulted at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.

Green temporarily suspended the Fiji house on Aug. 25.