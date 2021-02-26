Nebraska caseworker arrested, accused of inmate contact

McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — State prison officials say a caseworker has been arrested on suspicion of having unauthorized contact with an inmate at the Nebraska Work Ethic Camp in McCook.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says in a news release that 29-year-old Kerstan Slater was arrested Thursday by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Officials say Slater, who has worked for the department since 2018, resigned her position upon being arrested.

Slater’s is the latest in a slew of prison staffer arrests in recent weeks for similar charges.

The agency’s director, Scott Frakes, expressed frustration with the arrests, saying staff members are warned from the moment they’re hired about the need to maintain professional boundaries with inmates.