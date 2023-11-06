LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln will soon be illuminated in green light as a way to honor Veterans Day.

“Lighting the Capitol green has become a tradition in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director John Hilgert, “and serves as a reminder to our state’s veterans that we recognize them and are here to serve and support them.”

Several national initiatives, including Greenlight a Vet and Operation Green Light, encourage changing exterior lights to green to show solidarity and support for veterans. Green is often a symbol of hope, renewal, and forward movement.

“While every day is Veterans Day for our agency,” said Hilgert, “we especially want to take a moment this weekend to honor the men and women of Nebraska who have answered the call to duty.”

The building will be green from Thursday to Sunday. For information on benefits and services available to them, veterans and their families can visit the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs website.