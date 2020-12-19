LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Capitol will close on Dec. 24 now that President Donald Trump has declared the Christmas Eve a federal holiday.
The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission said it won’t be offering tours that day or Christmas Day on Dec. 25.
The Capitol will reopen for tours on Dec. 26.
It will close again on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Latest Stories
- Storm Lake woman achieves her own ‘American Dream’
- Nebraska Capitol to close, offer no tours on Christmas Eve
- Florida’s new python-sniffing dogs have 1st success
- December 18: Nebraska reports more than 1,300 new cases, 17 deaths
- Santee man sentenced for making Facebook post about starting mass shooting