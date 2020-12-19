Nebraska Capitol to close, offer no tours on Christmas Eve

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s Capitol will close on Dec. 24 now that President Donald Trump has declared the Christmas Eve a federal holiday.

The Office of the Nebraska Capitol Commission said it won’t be offering tours that day or Christmas Day on Dec. 25.

The Capitol will reopen for tours on Dec. 26.

It will close again on Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.