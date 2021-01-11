Nebraska Capitol preparing for inauguration protests

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska will take steps to ensure public safety at the state Capitol on Inauguration Day, although he notes that last week’s rally in Lincoln to support President Donald Trump was peaceful.

Ricketts made the comments as supporters of the outgoing president prepare for protests at state capitols throughout the country.

A violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol last week to try to stop Congress from certifying that President-elect Joe Biden had won the race.

A gathering last week at the Nebraska Capitol drew about 400 protesters, but the event remained peaceful and ended after a few hours.

Ricketts says the protesters have a right to make their voices heard, but condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol.