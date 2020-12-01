Nebraska canvassing board certifies 2020 election results

by: , GRANT SCHULTE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The results of Nebraska’s record-setting 2020 election are official. The state canvassing board certified the results Monday with little fanfare.

The all-Republican board voted 5-0 to approve the final numbers. According to the board, 966,920 voters cast ballots, amounting to roughly 3 in 4 registered voters.

The all-time high for voter turnout was heavily driven by mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The board’s vote also confirmed that Nebraska will deliver four Electoral College votes to President Donald Trump and one to President-elect Joe Biden.

Despite the pandemic and Trump’s longshot attempts to discredit results in other states, Secretary of State Bob Evnen says Nebraska’s election went smoothly.

