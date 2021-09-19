Nebraska cannabis lobbying group forms even as drug’s illegal

FILE – This Sept. 11, 2018, file photo shows cannabis plants growing at a greenhouse at SLOgrown Genetics in the coastal mountain range of San Luis Obispo, Calif. California auditors have found that the agency overseeing the state’s vast legal marijuana market is understaffed and struggling to do the job. A Finance Department audit in early July 2019 finds that about two-thirds of the Bureau of Cannabis Control’s authorized positions remain unfilled. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A lobbying group has formed to help influence the rules Nebraska may eventually write to regulate the sale of cannabis even though Nebraska has yet to legalize cannabis use in any form.

John Cartier, president of the Nebraska Cannabis Association said it expects some form of marijuana legalization to be approved in the state in coming years, so it makes sense to be prepared.

Voters may have a chance in 2022 to decide several ballot initiatives that would legalize some form of marijuana use, so the state may have to start regulating the business as soon as January 2023.