Nebraska cafe closes after protests over Facebook post, dish

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A longtime Omaha cafe which faced weekend protests over an objectionable Facebook post and a breakfast dish named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has closed and its owners said Wednesday that it will not reopen.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the 11-Worth Cafe near downtown Omaha faced weekend protests that drew a police response.

In addition to protests outside the cafe, the owners said they had received threats via social media and had to call police twice to their family homes.