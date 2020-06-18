Breaking News
Two juveniles injured in Sioux City shooting

Nebraska cafe closes after protests over Facebook post, dish

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A longtime Omaha cafe which faced weekend protests over an objectionable Facebook post and a breakfast dish named after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee has closed and its owners said Wednesday that it will not reopen.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the 11-Worth Cafe near downtown Omaha faced weekend protests that drew a police response.

In addition to protests outside the cafe, the owners said they had received threats via social media and had to call police twice to their family homes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss