Nebraska businesses reducing capacity, tightening measures starting Wednesday

NEBRASKA (KCAU) – In direct response to those rising case numbers, Gov. Pete Ricketts, tightening some directed health measures across the state.

Although currently in Phase 4 of the state’s recovery plan, soon, guidelines from Phase 3 will be implemented.

Effective Wednesday, businesses will need to return to Phase 3 to help curb COVID-19, limiting their capacity to 50 percent.

That’s down from 75 percent.

Along with a host of other restrictions, many thought were over for good.

The changes are leaving some business owners tonight unsure of what they should be doing.

“But I do because of all the cases and I have kids that I have to go home to so right now we’re kind of like a hot spot, so it will be good but then on my business side I’m kind of half and half on what we should do,” said Nebraska restaurant owner Veronica Limon.

The health measure will expire on November 30th unless state officials decide to extend it.

