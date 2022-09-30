CHASE COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A bus driver was cited after a crash in Nebraska injured multiple students with some ending up at trauma centers.

Courtesy Chase County Sheriff’s Office

Keith Cranwell, 39, of Champion, was cited for failure to yield to the right of way after the Chase County school bus he was driving was hit by a semi on Tuesday, officials say. Cranwell was also cited for careless driving.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said earlier this week that there were 12 students on the bus at the time of the crash and that three of them were sent to trauma centers for additional care. The Sheriff’s Office said that those three students are still in the hospital, but the other eight students who received medical attention have been treated and released. The Sheriff’s Office clarified that there was one student who was uninjured and was united with their family immediately following the wreck.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office said that they are thankful for the help they received from multiple other agencies and all the good Samaritans who stopped to help the children before first responders could arrive.

Three children were transported to trauma centers following the crash. (Chase County Sheriff’s Office)

Cranwell is scheduled to appear in court on October 26 in Chase County.