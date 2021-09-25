Nebraska billionaire, philanthropist Walter Scott dies at 90

Philanthropist Walter Scott attends a ceremony at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, May 19, 2017. A gift by Scott enabled the construction of 10 site-specific art installations by glass artist Dale Chihuly at the new cancer center on the campus of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, designed to provide a place of respite and reflection for patients, families and staff dealing with cancer. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska billionaire Walter Scott has died at the age of 90.

The Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation that Scott founded said Scott died Saturday. The foundation did not mention a cause of death.

Scott was the past top executive of Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. construction firm. He helped oversee Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate and donated to various causes, particularly construction projects around Omaha.

Scott served as a board member of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate from 1988 until his death.

Scott and his late wife Suzanne gave large sums to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Colorado State University.