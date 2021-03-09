Nebraska bill to permanently allow carry-out booze advances

Lawmakers in the Legislative Chamber recite the Pledge of Allegiance in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, July 20, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers resumed their session after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An emergency order that lets Nebraska restaurants offer carry-out alcohol could become a permanent state law under a measure advanced by lawmakers.

The proposal builds off of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ temporary executive order to try to help restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

The policy has proven popular because it allows restaurant customers to order cocktails and other mixed drinks with their to-go orders. Under the measure, drinks could only be sold in a sealed, tamper-evident container and not partially consumed.

Sen. Suzanne Geist, the bill’s sponsor, says she introduced it to help local businesses recover some of the revenue they lost due to government-mandated social distancing restrictions.

The bill could still be tweaked to address concerns raised by some senators.