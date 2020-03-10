Nebraska bill aimed at hair discrimination advances

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Nebraska Unicameral Information Office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced new legal protections to prevent companies from discriminating against employees with hairstyles commonly worn by African American women.

Lawmakers gave the measure first-round approval on a 26-9 vote, despite criticism that it wasn’t necessary.

The bill would bar discrimination against people with protective hairstyles, such as twists, locks, and braids.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh said she introduced the measure in response to women who said they had faced discrimination because of their hairstyles.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.