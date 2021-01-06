Nebraska begins 2021 session focused on districting, prison

A member of the color guard adjusts the flag on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off their 2020 session with an expected focus on property taxes, the state’s flood recovery and a surplus of tax revenue after several years of tight budgets. The new, 60-day session will put senators in a time crunch as they consider fresh proposals in addition to legislation carried over from last year’s 90-day session. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off a new session with plans to redraw the state’s political districts and promises to minimize the dysfunction that has creeped into the Legislature over the last several years.

The new session began on a cordial note, with newly elected Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers pledging to treat all senators equally and ensure full and fair debate on all measures that come before them.

Even so, lawmakers will face some contentious debates this year, including their once-a-decade redistricting ritual where they reshape the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

They’ll also consider a proposal to build a new state prison to ease overcrowding and measures to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nebraska.