Nebraska-based films eligible for $400k grants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A government department in Nebraska will open grant applications for film projects based on Nebraska stories or subjects this October.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is offering the Nebraska Film Office Grant to production companies that are filming projects on Nebraska stories.

The grants are worth up to $400,000, and the projects must be shot in Nebraska with Nebraska-based characters.

“Film is a powerful tool for showcasing the state to a new audience. It’s also a great resource for economic development. Not only do films promote local tourism, but their production tends to create jobs and utilize the services of local businesses. Encouraging filmmakers to showcase our unique landscape and culture is a great way to tell our story to the world,” said Nebraska Film Office Director Laurie Richards.

Applicants can start applying for the grants on October 1, between 30 days to 120 days before filming starts.

In order to qualify for a grant, projects need to include a Nebraska story. In order to create a Nebraska story, film creators can make the project based on Nebraska events, make a fictional story that takes place in Nebraska, features a story about a Nebraska character, or show recognizable Nebraska areas.

Any other qualifications for the grant can be found by clicking here.