Nebraska Bankers Association addresses coronavirus impact on banks

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Bankers Association (NBA) is currently working closely with its 171 member banks across the state in proactively addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

NBA said its banks are “taking aggressive steps to safeguard the health and safety of their customers, staff, and communities while ensuring the delivery of important financial services such as money and credit availability.”

The association also said Nebraska banks will remain financially solid and ready to provide important financial services with about $64 billion in deposits and strong capital levels.

“Nebraska’s banks are open for business. Like all other employers, banks are taking common-sense steps to keep people healthy. Our financial system is strong, and business as usual continues in communities across the state,” said Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.

NBA will look to delivering a larger number of products and services through their “mobile and digital channels.”

Federal and state regulation requires financial institutions to have continuity plans and testing processes in place in order to address pandemic response scenarios.

NBA said that every individual bank’s plan is slightly different, but there are a growing number that are implementing the following changes to minimize person-to-person contact and to encourage responsible social distancing:

Highly encouraging customers to utilize drive-thru, digital and ATM channels for transactional services. Numerous Nebraska banks will be closing or limiting lobby access to walk-in traffic beginning on Monday.

Asking customers who desire personal or specific banker services to set up office appointments in advance of their visit.

Enhancing cleaning and sanitary practices to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus.

Implementing travel restrictions for their staff members.

Many non-essential, non-customer-facing bank employees are being asked to work from home until further notice.

Customers facing financial hardships as a result of COVID-19 should contact their bank to discuss their individual situation.

The United States maintains a world-class payments system and as such, customers are encouraged to take advantage of their debit and credit cards when making purchases.

Customers are also encouraged to check their financial institution’s website for updates as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

“Nebraska banks are the cornerstone of their communities. Providing safe and reliable service is a key priority for every one of our member institutions, especially in challenging times. I am especially proud of the steps our members are taking to protect the health and safety of our fellow Nebraskans while continuing the professional delivery of banking services,” said Alan Emshoff, NBA Board Chairman and CEO of Generations Bank in Exeter, Neb.

Also, the NBA is working closely and consistently communicating with state and federal banks, regulatory agencies, and Nebraska elected officials to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of banking services and access to liquidity.