Nebraska authorities seek whoever gave booze to teens killed in crash

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) – Investigators are still trying to determine who provided alcohol to four high school girls killed in earlier this year when the car there were in ran off a county road south of Omaha and crashed in flames.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said Monday that investigators think two school-age people may be the culprits, but authorities have been unable to prove so without a witness coming forward.

Authorities say the car the girls were on June 17 was traveling 90 mph before it hit a guardrail and burst into flames just over three miles west of Springfield.