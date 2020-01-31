Nebraska authorities searching of elderly man

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are looking for a 92-year-old man from central Nebraska.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated for Fred Dzingle by the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

Dzingle is described as weighing 165 pounds and being 5-feet,- 9-inches tall. He has brown eyes and grey hair. He was wearing blue denim overalls, a tan jacket and a red stocking hat.

He was last seen Thursday south of Ord, Nebraska, near the intersection of Hwy 22 and Hwy 70 asking for directions. He was driving a Maroon 2007 Ford Taurus with Nebraska license plate 49B850.

Authorities said Dzingle has Alzheimer’s.

