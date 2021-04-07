Nebraska authorities say man fatally shot woman, then himself

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead at a residence in southeastern Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), on Tuesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call in regards to two deceased individuals at a residence near Blue Springs.

When officials arrived at the house, they found the two deceased people and requested assistance from the NSP.

Authorities reported that investigators located the first deceased person, Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators also found the second deceased person, Brooke Koch, 40, of Blue Springs, inside the residence.

Officials said that Arnold failed to appear in Gage County court on Tuesday morning for violation of a protection order, prohibiting him from having contact with Koch.

NSP and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office reported following a preliminary investigation, the case is believed to be a murder-suicide, and there’s no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Gage County Attorney has requested autopsies for both of the deceased, which were scheduled for Wednesday morning.