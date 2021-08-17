Nebraska authorities respond to nearly 30 overdose-related incidents in past week

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Multiple law enforcement departments in Nebraska and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are alerting the public after seeing an increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the past week.

According to a release, investigators with the DEA Omaha Division, Lincoln Police Department (LPD), Omaha Police Department (OPD), and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have seen an increase in overdose deaths beginning August 10 from fentanyl-laced drugs.

Authorities said there have been at least eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses reported between Lincoln and Omaha over a six-day span. Law enforcement said a majority of overdose deaths in Lincoln and Omaha involved cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Officials said fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Investigators in Lincoln and Omaha are seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine, and in counterfeit pills.

Nebraska state statute provides exceptions from criminal liability for a person who requests emergency medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of a drug overdose.